Journo killed in Sirajganj

Daylong attacks leave 25 media personnel, including 3 Star journalists, injured

A journalist was killed during clashes between protesters and local Awami League activists in Sirajganj yesterday.

At least 25 other journalists were also injured across the nation.

Three of the injured are journalists of The Daily Star.

In Sirajganj, Pradip Kumar Bhowmik, Rayganj correspondent of Daily Khoborpatra, died after he was assaulted during agitators' attack on Rayganj Press Club around noon.

His colleagues later took him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

He was also a member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the protesters vandalised the local Awami League office.

In the capital, The Daily Star photographer Amran Hossain was assaulted near Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University around 11:30am.

Around 4:00pm, a group of unidentified people threw brick chunks and stones at The Daily Star Centre on the Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, breaking the glass doors and windowpanes on the ground floor.

The incident took place during a clash between protesters and law enforcers aided by ruling party men.

This newspaper's country desk in-charge Mahmud Hassan Shanto, was assaulted at Karwan Bazar while he was on his way to work on a motorcycle.

FM Mizanur Rahman, staff reporter of this newspaper, was beaten up by protesters in the New Market area of Chattogram city.

In Thakurgaon, Prothom Alo correspondent Mozibur Rahman was attacked near the Judge Court.

Ekattor TV Senior Reporter Habib Rahman was assaulted in Hatirjheel, and its correspondents in Chandpur, Sylhet, and Munshiganj were also attacked.

Two reporters of The Business Standard -- Jahidul Islam and Naimul Islam Miraz -- were injured in an attack by what they said were AL men.

Dhaka Tribune reporter Nawaz Farhin Antara was assaulted around 11:30am.

Channel24's reporter Shamima Sultana was attacked in Shahbagh area. Two reporters of bdnews24.com -- Mahmud Hasan and Masum Billah -- were also assaulted when they tried to protect Shamima.

Two journalists of Jai Jai Din -- Nahid Hasan and Amirul Islam -- were attacked in Zigatola area.

SomoyTV reporter Morsalin Jonaed and cameraperson Md Murad were injured in Uttara. In Manikganj, reporters of Independent TV's Manjur Rahman, ATN Bangla's Shahidul Islam, Amar News' staff correspondent Dewan Sadman were injured in clashes.

Since July 16, a total of five journalists have been killed in violence centring the quota reform movement.