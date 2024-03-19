Journey to wedding party turns tragic

Six of a family die in collision between human hauler and pick-up

It was supposed to be a day of joy for the family, as they were on their way to attend a wedding.

Getting dressed for the occasion, the family started their journey towards the festivity by boarding a human hauler, but it took a tragic turn as a pick-up van came from the opposite direction and collided with the human hauler head-on on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway.

Six members of the family, including two children, died in the collision that took place at around 12:00pm yesterday.

Of the deceased, four died on the spot, while two others died hours after being admitted to the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mangali Patro, 55; Sabitri Patro, 35; Suchita Patro, 35; Suchita's six-month-old daughter Bijli Patro; Shyamola Patro, 55; and Ritu Patro, 8.

Meanwhile, critically injured Pronoti Patro, 35, Kush Patro, 40, their two children, and the human hauler's driver are admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Hailing from Thakurer Mati village in Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila, the Patro family was on their way to attend the wedding programme in Gowainghat upazila's Mokampunji.

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintapur Model Police Station, said the accident occurred when a cow-laden pickup van collided with the hauler.

After the road accident, locals blocked the highway for around an hour, which suspended vehicular movement on the road, he said.

"We have pacified the agitated locals and reinstated regular vehicular movement," he added.