Journey back home turns fatal for three friends

They went to Dhaka airport to see off a companion

Three persons were killed in a road accident yesterday as they were returning home bidding farewell to a friend bound for Kuwait at Dhaka airport.

The accident occurred on Dhaka-Tangail highway, in Kaliakoir upazila, Gazipur. The deceased are Muslim Uddin, 30, Nasir Uddin, 23, and Jewel Rana, 32.

OC Jakir Hossain of Sakhipur Police Station said they hired a car for their friend Mamun, who was scheduled to fly to Kuwait.

After bidding him goodbye, they departed from the airport to return home. Shortly after refueling at a CNG station in Sutrapur, their car re-entered the highway, where it collided with an oncoming passenger bus.

Sabur Miah, a relative of Nasir, said news of the fatal accident has devastated Nasir's wife, who is expecting.

OC Rahiz Uddin of Naojor Highway Police Station, said police seized the bus but its driver and helpers managed to flee.