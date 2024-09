Sanat Nandi, news editor of Dainik Khabor, has passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka yesterday. He was 72.

The journalist breathed his last at 1:00am. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since September 16.

His body was cremated at Postogola Crematorium.

Hailing from Kushtia, he was involved with different cultural and social activities.

He left behind his wife and only son, and a number of well-wishers to mourn his death.