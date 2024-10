Veteran journalist NM Harun passed away yesterday.

He was 81.

Harun is survived by his wife, daughter, and a host of relatives, said a press release.

He started his career as a staff reporter at the Pakistan Observer.

In addition, he worked at the New Age, Daily Ittefaq, Eastern News Agency (Ena), Weekly Holiday, Dhaka Courier, Daily Sangbad, and Daily Independent.

Harun obtained his honours and master's degrees from University of Dhaka in 1964.