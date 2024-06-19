Journalist Kamal Lohani’s death anniversary tomorrow

The fourth death anniversary of Ekushey Padak-winning renowned Journalist Kamal Lohani will be observed tomorrow in a befitting manner.

He passed away at a city hospital in 2020 at the age of 86.

Marking the death anniversary, Udichi Shilpigosthi will organise a memorial meeting at Udichi Chatter on Topkhana Road in the capital Dhaka at 6:30pm tomorrow.

Lohani served as the head of the news department of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra during the Liberation War.

He was well known as Kamal Lohani, but his official name was Abu Nayeem Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Khan Lohani.

He was born at Khan Sotala village under Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj district on June 26 in 1934.

Kamal Lohani started his career as a journalist through the daily Millat. Then he worked for Daily Azad, Sangbad, Purbo Desh and Dainik Barta. He was a president of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).

Lohani was also president of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi, the largest anti-communal, progressive and voluntary organisation in Bangladesh, and general secretary of Chhayanaut Sangeet Vidyatan.

He was also the director general (DG) of Shilpakala Academy for two times.

He was awarded the "Ekushey Padak" for his contribution to journalism in 2015.