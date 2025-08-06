Journalist forum slams EC’s media guidelines

Demands immediate suspension and revision of the guidelines

Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) today criticised the guidelines prepared for journalists and media professionals for the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, calling them contrary to independent journalism, the right to information, and democratic practices.

The organisation demanded the immediate suspension and revision of the guidelines formulated by the Election Commission (EC).

RFED President Kazi Jebel, General Secretary Golam Rabbani, and other leaders of the organisation submitted a memorandum to Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC headquarters in the capital in the afternoon.

Kazi Jebel said, "We urge the Election Commission to suspend these guidelines. We are giving a 15-day ultimatum for revisions, or else journalists will not cover the upcoming parliamentary election under the existing rules."

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held at the EC's media centre, attended by RFED's executive committee, general members, and journalists assigned to the EC.

Following the meeting, RFED submitted a memorandum highlighting four key concerns: no discussion was held with media professionals during the formulation of the guidelines; the guidelines impose unrealistic restrictions on the number of journalists allowed at polling stations and the duration of their stay; interviews and live broadcasts are banned; and punitive provisions have been unilaterally included, ignoring the safety of journalists.

RFED leaders said the current guidelines would make it difficult for journalists to take part in election observation.