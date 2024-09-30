Journalist Badiul Alam no more

Badiul Alam, former senior vice-president and treasurer of the Jatiya Press Club, passed away in the capital yesterday. He was 78.

Badiul Alam, also former city editor of News Today, breathed his last at his Iskaton residence, Dhaka.

Founding member of the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Badiul was suffering from various diseases including kidney-related problems.

He left behind his wife, one daughter and a host of relatives. Jatiya Press Club President Hasan Hafeez and General Secretary Ayub Bhuiyan expressed their profound grief over the death of Badiul Alam.