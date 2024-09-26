Journalist Aghore Mondal passes away

Sports journalist Aghore Mondal passed away yesterday afternoon at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). He was 58.

Aghore left behind his wife, two daughters and a lot of well-wishers.

He had been suffering from kidney and coronary diseases for a long time and underwent treatment at the BSMMU for the past two months. He was released from the hospital early this month but was again admitted to the same hospital after he was diagnosed with dengue fever on September 5.

He was on life-support for more than a week since then as his condition deteriorated.

Aghore was involved in journalism for the past three decades. He started his career at the Daily Bhorer Kagoj before working for channel-i, ATN News, and Dipta TV, respectively.

He lastly served as the news editor of ATN News. Aghore was also the acting president of Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association.