Journalism under siege

Says Debapriya

Journalists in Bangladesh are facing growing threats from an increasingly intolerant state, profit-driven media owners, and a hostile segment of the public, economist Debapriya Bhattacharya said yesterday.

"First, a government intolerant of dissent. Second, media owners who manipulate editorial content to serve their business or political interests. And third , and most dangerously, a section of the public that abuses journalists online and, at times, physically," he said.

He was speaking at the launch of "The Economy of Scandal", authored by Shawkat Hossain Masum, head of online news management at the Daily Prothom Alo, and published by the University Press Limited, in Dhaka.

Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said today's media operates "under siege" from these three fronts.

"These actors don't just criticise journalists. They try to silence them," he added, warning that the consequences extend beyond the newsroom. "When journalism weakens, civil society suffers. And without a strong civil society, politics becomes fragile. No economy can thrive without political integrity."

Bhattacharya said meaningful reform in Bangladesh remains elusive, with progress slow, uneven, and often blocked by entrenched interests. "Reforms will happen, some partially, some incomplete, and some not at all. Yet new reforms will always be needed," he noted.

He also said that power remains concentrated among the few. "A responsible government must prioritise those without voice, agency, or visibility."

He underscored the critical role of the media in making the invisible visible and empowering the marginalised. "Only the media can turn the voiceless into full citizens with dignity and rights."

On social protection, he acknowledged increased coverage but cautioned against complacency. "Nearly 40 percent are now included, but 56 percent of the vulnerable population remains outside. Much of the expansion happened under authoritarian rule, driven by political motives."

He criticised recent budget allocations, saying the poor, especially in rural areas, received inadequate support.

He said, "Those who needed the most support, the rural poor, received very little."

According to him, a large portion of last fiscal year's public expenditure was directed toward the urban middle class. "This was likely a strategy to control public memory and suppress dissent, while rural poverty remained largely unaddressed," he added.

Despite setbacks, Bhattacharya said, Bangladesh has made significant progress over five decades, driven by the productive force of ordinary citizens.

Referring to the White Paper Committee's report, Professor Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), pointed out the persistence of a "close-knit, reform-resistant coalition" within Bangladesh's governance system.

This informal alliance, comprising political, bureaucratic, and military actors, blocks essential reforms, he said.

Despite proposing 14 tax reform recommendations, Raihan said, none have been implemented because of a lack of initiative from relevant ministries and a tendency to prioritise crisis management over structural change.

He emphasised that institutional dysfunction predates the last 15 years but has intensified recently. Future political contenders, he said, must outline concrete plans to address systemic misgovernance.

Raihan also criticised the absence of a strategic vision for diversifying an economy overly reliant on garments and remittances.

He also warned that Bangladesh was drifting into "crony capitalism". Citing Bhattacharya, he described a "sycophant economy" where informal influence trumps institutional rules.

Talking about the book, "The Economy of Scandal", he said the omission of tax policy from the book was a major flaw. The book asks important questions, but the big question is: will these ideas help bring real change, or will they just stay as talk, hidden behind closed doors, he added.

Sharmind Neelormi, professor, department of economics, Jahangirnagar University, said this book is not just for students of economics or policymakers. It is equally for the everyday citizen who takes a rickshaw to the office, goes to the market, reads the newspaper, and quietly wonders.

She also said the "Economics of Scandal" is not just a book. "It is a long journey of reflection, self-criticism, and a challenge to look ahead with clarity and courage. For those who have not yet read it, I urge you—read it. Then ask yourself: What have you given to the state? And what has the state given you in return?"

The book's author Masum said he tried to reflect his long career experience in economic reporting in it.

Radia Tamim, adviser of the Global Centre for Innovation and Learning, moderated the event.

Mahrukh Mohiuddin, managing director of the University Press Limited, also addressed the event.