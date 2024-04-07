Joint operation underway to combat KNF, no need to panic: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said a coordinated operation is currently in progress to counter the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) following last week's bank robberies and attacks on security personnel in Bandarban.

"We want to assure everyone that we are all working together against Kuki-Chin National Front [KNF]. There is no need to panic now," said the IGP.

The police chief came up with the remark while talking to journalists after he inspected security and traffic management at the Sayedabad bus terminal in Dhaka on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today.

"We have devised comprehensive plans to counter any potential Kuki-Chin threats, and our operations are ongoing," he said.

He said the prime minister has adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism. This is why they are collaborating with the armed forces to combat terrorism in the hills.

The law-and-order situation in the hills is currently under control, he said.

The IGP emphasised that stringent measures will be taken against individuals involved in criminal activities in the hills.

Regarding Eid journey, he said that no vehicle without fitness will be allowed to ply the roads. Besides, the movement of Nasimon, Karimon, Bhatavati on the highway will also be closed.