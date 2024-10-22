Jobseekers want gazette notification

Over a hundred job seekers staged a sit-in in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh yesterday, demanding that an immediate notification be issued extending the minimum age for entry into government jobs to 35 years.

The demonstrators, who started the sit-in around 11:30am, said they would not leave the premises until the notification was issued.

They were still at the spot around 6:30pm till the filing of this report and said they would continue their sit-in programme all night if needed.

Rajib Hossain, a coordinator of the movement, told reporters that they were planning to go on a hunger strike if their demand was not met yesterday.

Earlier, the Public Administration Reforms Commission recommended that the age limit for entering government jobs be set at 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

The head of the committee, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, provided this information to reporters at the Secretariat on October 14.

According to the agitating job seekers, a decision regarding the age limit extension was promised to come from the commission last Thursday, October 17th. However, no decision or notification has been issued yet.