Job seekers stage protest rally demanding cancellation of 3 previous PSC exams

Hundreds of government job seekers held a human chain and protest rally this morning in front of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) in the capital, demanding the cancellation of three BCS exams due to allegations of question leaks.

The protesters called for the cancellation of the 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS exams and urged the authorities to retake these exams.

They also demanded the cancellation of BCS cadre postings and sought exemplary punishment for those involved in the question leaks.

Sohel Amin, a BCS job aspirant at the human chain, told The Daily Star, "The 44th, 45th, and 46th BCS exams must be cancelled as they were conducted with leaked questions."

Rezwana Islam, another participant, said, "We want exemplary punishment for those involved in question leaks. We also demand the cancellation of appointments for those who got jobs through these leaked questions."

Under the banner of Bangladesh Diploma Engineers Job Seekers, several participants highlighted the demand for cancelling the recruitment exams for Bangladesh Railway's junior instructor and assistant sub-engineer posts, citing question leaks.

The protesters announced their intention to submit a memorandum to the PSC chairman.