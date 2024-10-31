Job seekers can now sit for the BCS exam four times

Govt changes previous decision to limit aspirants to three attempts

Backtracking from an earlier decision to limit applicants to three attempts, the government has decided that a job applicant may now sit for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam up to a maximum of four times.

This decision was confirmed in a press release issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

According to the release, the decision was made during a meeting of the Advisory Council held at the Prime Advisor's Office in Tejgaon, chaired by Chief Advisor Prof Muhammad Yunus.

This change follows a previous decision by the Advisory Council last week, which limited BCS exam attempts to a maximum of three. The three-attempt limit sparked widespread discussion and debate, leading the interim government to reconsider.

"Under the "Maximum Age Limit Ordinance, 2024" for direct recruitment in government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory authorities, and self-governing institutions—including public non-financial corporations—the Ministry of Public Administration has been instructed to amend the "Bangladesh Civil Service (Age, Qualifications, and Direct Recruitment Examination) Rules, 2014" in accordance with the powers granted under Section 59 of the "Government Service Act, 2018," a press release of the advisory council reads.