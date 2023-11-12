JnU VC Prof Imdadul passes away

Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Md Imdadul Hoque passed away at a private hospital in Dhaka early yesterday. He was 66.

He had been suffering from cancer and breathed his last around 5:30am while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital, JnU proctor Prof Mostofa Kamal told The Daily Star.

On September 12, he went to Singapore for better treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer. He returned to the country after a month as his physical condition improved.

Born in Pabna's Sadar upazila on July 1 of 1957, Prof Imdadul left behind his wife, a daughter and a host of relatives.

He was appointed as JnU VC on June 1, 2021. Prior to that, he was a professor at botany department of Dhaka University. He was also an elected dean at the faculty of Biological Sciences of the university from December 12, 2012 to June 1, 2021.