UNB, Dhaka
Sat Nov 11, 2023 10:29 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 10:32 AM

JnU VC Prof Imdadul Haque passes away

UNB, Dhaka
Md Imdadul Haque

Jagannath University (JnU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Imdadul Haque died at a Dhaka hospital early today.

Prof Imdadul, who had been suffering from cancer, breathed his last around 5:00 am at BRB Hospital in the city, said JnU Proctor Professor Mustafa Kamal.

Prof Imdadul was earlier taken to Singapore for better treatment. He was recently brought back to Dhaka and was undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital.

Imdadul left behind a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

The body of the JnU VC was taken to the university and teachers, students, officials and employees paid their last respects to the professor.

Prof Imdadul had been serving as the vice chancellor of Jagannath University since June 1, 2021.

Prior to that, he served as a professor and dean at the Department of Botany, University of Dhaka.

