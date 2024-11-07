JnU suspends teacher for 'misconduct'

Jagannath University (JnU) has suspended an assistant professor of the Islamic history department, Md Abusalah Sakender, for his alleged "misconduct".

Additional allegations of misconduct and moral degradation were also cited.

An official order, signed by Acting Registrar Professor Sheikh Md Gias Uddin yesterday, confirmed Sakender's suspension.

The order stated that his stance against the student movement and the accusations brought forward by students and the departmental academic committee were factors in the decision.

The suspension was made under Section 12 of the Government Employee (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, and Section 11(10) of the Jagannath University Act, 2005, following a report from the university's syndicate.

Earlier on October 26, Sakender wrote a column titled "Banning Chhatra League: An Intellectual Mistake" in Bangla Tribune, an online news portal. Later, the portal withdrew the column.

In response to his column, students staged protests demanding Sakender's expulsion.

They accused him of opposing the revolutionary government, and attempting to restore an autocratic regime.

JnU Acting Registrar Md Gias said, "Sakender has committed misconduct with both female and senior colleagues, as well as students in his department. Based on the recommendations of the department's academic council, the university administration has temporarily expelled him. A probe committee will be formed, and further steps will be taken."

Nur Nabi, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement at JnU, said, "This teacher used foul language against his colleagues and female students during the era of autocracy. I believe that any teacher who opposes a mass uprising and supports a banned organisation like Chhatra League is an enemy of the entire country. All those who oppose the people's movements and the government should be punished."

Masud Rana, a student of Physics department, said, "We want action against those who opposed the student movement and were directly involved in the genocide during Sheikh Hasina's tenure. We demand his permanent expulsion."

Attempts to reach Sakender for comment were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls.