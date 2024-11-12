JnU students protest in front of Secretariat

Demand the army take charge of building new campus

Students of Jagannath University staged a sit-in in front of the Secretariat yesterday to press home their five-point demand, including handover of the project on its new campus to the army.

Due to the demo, all gates to the secretariat were closed for about three hours from 2:15pm, leaving officials, employees and visitors stranded inside. The protest also led to traffic congestions in and around the Secretariat area.

The students' other demands include replacing the current project director with an army official; devising of a concrete plan by the education ministry on the handover of the new campus and prompt construction of the student dormitories; and revoking the previous government's agreements with contractors.

The protesters ended their sit-in around 5:15pm after receiving assurances from the information adviser that their issues would be addressed within the next three days.

A meeting between representatives of the government and JnU students and teachers has been scheduled for noon today at the education ministry.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sadia Sultana, a demonstrator, said, "We initially went to the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, and we were not heard with due importance. Our delegation then went to the education ministry at the secretariat and our demands were neglected. That's why we felt compelled to block the road and stage a sit-in."

Adviser Nahid Islam reached the area around 2:30pm and expressed solidarity with the students. Shortly afterwards, AM Aminul Islam, a special assistant (education) to the chief adviser, joined him.

Nahid said measures will be taken soon to draw up a plan for prompt construction of the dormitories on the new campus.

Around 4:00pm, an 18-member delegation, consisting 12 students and six teachers of Jagannath University, met Nahid, Aminul, and the education secretary at the secretariat.

AKM Rakib, a representative of the students, told the press, "We have given a three-day ultimatum to the government to meet our demands. A meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow [today] where the university vice-chancellor and representatives of the teachers and students will be present. We hope the government will soon provide a roadmap to handover of the construction work to the army."

Our JnU correspondent contributed to this report.