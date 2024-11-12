JnU students end protests after second campus demands met

Jagannath University (JnU) students have withdrawn their protest after their main demands were accepted.

On Tuesday, following a meeting between the Education Adviser and representatives of the teachers and students regarding the ongoing second campus project of Jagannath University, students decided to end their protests.

The decision was announced by AKM Rakib, one of the organisers of the protest.

In response to the students' five-point demands, Education Adviser Professor Wahid Uddin Mahmud stated, "If the project work is carried out by the military, we have no problem. If the university administration wants to assign the task to the military through the UGC, the Ministry of Education has no objection. We will cooperate in contacting the military for this purpose."

Following this assurance from the Education Adviser, the students called off their protest. They also decided to withdraw the three-day ultimatum they had given to the Ministry of Education, as their demands were met and the Ministry agreed with their position.

AKM Rakib, speaking about the withdrawal, said, "Since our demands have been fulfilled and the Ministry has agreed with us, we are retracting our ultimatum. Today, the university administration will send a letter to the UGC to remove the project director. They have agreed to appoint an officer from the military to replace the project director."

After the meeting, Education adviser Wahid Uddin Mahmud remarked, "I have not seen the land allocated for the second campus, but it is a vast area and a large-scale project. It can be considered a mega project of an interim government. I understand the students' concerns about land acquisition and the alleged corruption of the project director. An investigation should be conducted, and disciplinary action should be taken against the project director. A new director should be appointed."

Earlier, on Monday, JnU students had blocked the Secretariat demanding that the military be assigned the task of constructing the second campus, along with their five-point demands. They later met with the Ministry of Education, and after discussions on Tuesday, they decided to suspend their protest activities for that day