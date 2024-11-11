JnU students' demands to be addressed within 3 days: Nahid

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, today pledged to fulfill Jagannath University students' five-point demands within the next three days.

His assurance came after students staged a protest at the Secretariat this afternoon.

"All the demands of the students are justified. I agree with them," Nahid said, acknowledging the difficulties faced by the students, who have long requested university halls and a second campus.

While confirming that a new dormitory can't be built in the short term, the adviser assured students that steps would be taken to expedite the second campus project.

"We will work to transfer the new campus project to the army within three days, though this requires further meetings," he added.

Addressing concerns over a recent incident involving alleged disrespect towards students by a government official, Nahid said the secretary involved, along with others, would issue an apology in this regard.