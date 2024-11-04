JnU students block road, demand army takeover of second campus construction

Jagannath University (JnU) students blocked the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka today, pressing for three key demands, including the handover of their second campus construction project to the army.

The protest began around 11:30am, as students marched from the university campus to the intersection. After an hour, they moved to surround the university's administrative building at 12:30pm.

The students' demands include holding the former project director accountable for alleged corruption, appointing an army officer to oversee the project within seven days, handing over the construction to the army with a priority on student housing, and acquiring the remaining 11 acres of land for the project.

"We demand 100 percent housing because most students cannot afford to rent in Dhaka," said Moushina Tanzim, a history department student.

In response, JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezaul Karim said the administration views the demands positively and is working to facilitate the project handover to the army.

However, he cautioned that the transition would require time and urged students to avoid causing public inconvenience, noting the government's commitment to moving the project forward responsibly.