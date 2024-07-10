JnU students block Gulistan Zero Point intersection

Students from Jagannath University (JnU) blocked the Gulistan Zero Point intersection in the afternoon today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

Around 3:00pm, several hundred students started a protest march from the campus.

They marched towards Tatibazar intersection via Rayshaheb Bazaar while chanting slogans. Subsequently, they blockaded Gulistan Zero Point around 3:30pm and continued their protest.

During the protest, the students chanted slogans such as "Spread the news across Bengal, bury the quota system," "The weapon of '18, roar once more", and "Down with the quota holders, let the meritorious be free".

They said if their single demand to reform the quota system is not met, they would bring Old Dhaka to a standstill.

"Our freedom fighters fought against discrimination, so why do we have to fight against quotas now?" a protester asked.

Another protester, Bappi, said, "We have proposed a maximum of 5 percent quota, which can include the disabled, ethnic minorities, and children of freedom fighters."

"However, the student community will not accept the inclusion of grandchildren under the so-called descendant quota. We fully support providing maximum benefits for any honorarium and services related to the nation's best children, the freedom fighters," he added.