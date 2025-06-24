Bangladesh
JnU Correspondent
Tue Jun 24, 2025 02:59 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 03:01 PM

JnU renames female dormitory after Nawab Faizunnesa Choudhurani

Photo: Collected

Jagannath University (JnU) has renamed its only female residential hall to "Nawab Faizunnesa Choudhurani Hall", replacing its previous title "Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall".

The decision was approved during the university's 101st syndicate meeting today, according to an official notification signed by the acting registrar, Prof Dr Md Sheikh Gias Uddin.

On February 6, the previous nameplate of the hall was removed. Following that, students proposed several alternative names, including "Nawab Faizunnesa Chhatri Hall", "Felani Chhatri Hall", "Mahmuda Smriti Hall", and "Riya Gop Chhatri Hall".

Nawab Faizunnesa Choudhurani was a 19th-century educationist, social reformer, and the first titled female Nawab of South Asia. She is widely remembered for her pioneering contributions to women's education and welfare in Bengal.

