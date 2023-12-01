Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 05:55 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

JnU gets first female VC

Staff Correspondent
Fri Dec 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 1, 2023 05:55 AM

Prof Sadeka Halim of the sociology department at Dhaka University has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Jagannath University.

The education ministry issued a notification in this regard yesterday, said JnU Proctor Prof Mostofa Kamal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also chancellor of the university, appointed Sadeka as the VC of JnU for a four-year term. 

Prof Sadeka was the first elected female dean of the social sciences faculty of DU and first female information commissioner at the Information Commission Bangladesh.

In 2000, she received her PhD from McGill University in Canada.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইসি
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনে অংশ নিচ্ছে ৩০ দল, ২৭৪১ মনোনয়ন জমা: ইসি

১-৪ ডিসেম্বর মনোনয়নপত্র যাচাই-বাছাই করা হবে এবং প্রার্থিতা প্রত্যাহারের শেষ তারিখ ১৭ ডিসেম্বর।

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

আ. লীগের শোডাউনে আটকা পড়ে মনোনয়ন জমা না দিতে পারার অভিযোগ

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification