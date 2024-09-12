JnU faculty and students stage protest, demand VC from within university

Faculty members, students, officials, and staff of Jagannath University (JnU) organised a protest rally and sit-in today, calling for the appointment of a vice-chancellor (VC) selected from the university's own faculty.

The protest took place at 11:00am, with participants marching across the campus and assembling in front of the administrative building.

They chanted slogans such as "Our only demand is a VC from JnU", "No guest birds at Jagannath," "Not DU, but JnU" and "We demand a VC from Jagannath."

The protesters criticised the ongoing practice of appointing VCs from Dhaka University and emphasised the importance of selecting leadership from within Jagannath University.

They argued that JnU faculty members are highly qualified, having held various administrative positions in other institutions, and there is no justification for not appointing one of their own as VC.

During the demonstration, Professor Mustafa Hasan, former dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and current chairman of the Department of Social Work, said, "For the past 19 years, we have been suppressed. I want to make it clear to the higher authorities that if a VC from JnU is not appointed, unrest will follow on campus, and no one will take responsibility for it—except the authorities."

"We are conducting our protests peacefully. We haven't closed classes or offices, nor have we blocked roads, but if our demands are not met, we will be forced to take stronger actions," he added.

Junaid Sheikh, a protesting student, told The Daily Star, "The practice of appointing VCs from Dhaka University has turned JnU into a colony of DU, and we want to break free from that."

Earlier, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the anti-discrimination student movement, the university's then VC Sadeka Halim resigned on August 11.