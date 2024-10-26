JnU Chhatra Shibir forms 14-member committee

The Islami Chhatra Shibir, student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced a 14-member committee for its Jagannath University unit. The announcement was made through the unit's official Facebook page last night.

Md Iqbal Hossain Shikder, a student of the Department of Mathematics (2015-16 session), has been named president, while Md Asadul Islam, from the Department of History (2016-17 session), will serve as secretary.

Other key positions in the committee include: Md Riazul Islam, office secretary; Nazmul Haque, science, research and international secretary; Ibrahim Ali, publicity and cultural secretary; Md Shaon Sardar, bait-ul-mal secretary; Md Ariful Islam, dawah secretary; Main Uddin , literature and publication secretary; Nahid Hasan Russel, school, debate and IT secretary; Md Zubair Ahmed, social, welfare and student affairs secretary; Md Masum Billah, housing and library secretary; Shahin Ahmed, student movement and education secretary; Mohammad Zahed, HRD and business education secretary; Md Sohag Ahmed, law secretary.

Iqbal, president of the committee said , "Although the committee was formed earlier this year, its official announcement was delayed due to various reasons. Despite the delay, our activities continued, and we aim to expand our efforts now that the full committee is in place."

Iqbal and Asadul were introduced as president and secretary on October 11, with Ibrahim designated as the publicity and cultural secretary.