JnU allocates Tk 56cr as housing allowances

Okays Tk 297.82cr budget for FY 2025-26

Jagannath University has approved a Tk 297.82 crore annual budget for 2025-26 fiscal year.

The budget was approved yesterday during the university's 102nd (special) Syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Rezaul Karim.

Of the budget, Tk 56 crore (18.80 percent) has been earmarked for supplementary scholarship category, intended primarily as housing allowances for students, Tk 128.60 crore for salaries and allowances, Tk 84.31 crore for goods and services, Tk 58.21 crore for miscellaneous grants, Tk 8.03 crore for research, Tk 4.92 crore for equipment, Tk 3 crore for transportation, Tk 1.70 crore for ICT, Tk 80 lakh for other capital expenditures, and Tk 25 lakh for primary healthcare.

"Tk 56 crore has been allocated for supplementary student grants, and Tk 24.90 crore has been kept for temporary hall construction," said the VC.

"Compared to last year, this year's budget has increased by 48 percent," said Treasurer Prof Sabina Sharmin.

Notably, for the first time, the university has introduced a Tk 1 crore allocation to support Master's thesis and MPhil/PhD research.