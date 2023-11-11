Jin Air keen to operate direct flights between Bangladesh, South Korea

Jin Air has shown interest to enhance its flight operation with regular direct schedule flights between Bangladesh and South Korea.

The South Korean airline already operated 121 direct chartered flights between Dhaka and Incheon in last three years.

The airline which is a subsidiary of the national carrier Korean Air group, has already conveyed its interest to establish direct scheduled commercial flights between Bangladesh and Korea to Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Jin Air sees marker potentials on Bangladesh-Korea direct scheduled flights as South Korea remains one of the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh since independence while the demand for foreign workers in South Korea has been steadily on the rise.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak, Korean community and embassies of both countries collaborated with Jin Air initiated direct commercial chartered flights since 2021, to meet the demands of Korean evacuees and business travelers, as well as the Bangladeshi expatriate workers employed in Korea who were stranded during the initial pandemic period.

Since then, Jin Air successfully conducted a total of 112 direct flights, facilitating travel of more than 27,007 passengers in which around 10,118 were Bangladeshi expatriate workers, fulfilling the entire Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Ltd (BOESL) demand since the onset of the pandemic.

As special charter flights, Jin Air had paid almost 50 percent more ground handling fees to Biman comparing to other regular flights.