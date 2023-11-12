Jin Air keen to operate direct flights

Jin Air has shown interest to enhance its flight operation with regular direct schedule flights between Bangladesh and South Korea.

The South Korean airline already operated 121 direct chartered flights between Dhaka and Incheon in last three years.

The airline which is a subsidiary of the national carrier Korean Air group, has already conveyed its interest to establish direct scheduled commercial flights between Bangladesh and Korea to Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.

Jin Air sees marker potentials on Bangladesh-Korea direct scheduled flights as South Korea remains one of the largest foreign investors in Bangladesh since independence while the demand for foreign workers in South Korea has been steadily on the rise.