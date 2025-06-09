Jibanananda archive and library still locked a year after completion

Even a year after the completion of construction work on the Jibanananda Das Archive and Library on the bank of the Dhanshiri river in Jhalakathi, the facility remains locked, awaiting administrative handover.

Constructed by the Bangladesh Water Development Board, the foundation stone for the picturesque facility was laid on February 18, 2023, the birth anniversary of the celebrated poet. The construction was completed in June 2024 at a cost of Tk 3.14 crore.

However, a year on, the archive remains closed as no staff have yet been appointed for its operations.

According to officials concerned, the BWDB lacks both the personnel and the experience to run such a cultural institution. A proposal was submitted several months ago to the BWDB headquarters to hand over the archive's management to the district administration. Until the administrative handover and staffing issues are resolved, the archive's activities remain at a standstill.

Meanwhile, the surrounding area -- developed like an eco-park with greenery, benches, and scenic riverfront views -- attracts visitors and tourists regularly. However, many leave disappointed upon finding the archive building locked.

Local writers and artists have called for immediate steps to make the archive and library functional in a bid to honour the legacy of Jibanananda Das, a poet deeply associated with the region.

Arup Talukder, a poet from Barishal, stressed the importance of restoring the Dhanshiri river and reviving the surrounding landscape. "Jibanananda Das used to travel through this river to Khulna by steamer. That's why the river and the region frequently appear in his poetry," he said.

Contacted, AKM Niloy Pasha, executive engineer of BWDB in Jhalakathi, confirmed the prevailing situation.

"We've submitted a proposal to hand over the archive to the district administration, as we don't have the experience to manage such institutions. Once the proposal is approved and necessary staff are appointed, the facility will be opened to the public," he said.