Jhikargachha BNP leader Sabira Nazmul arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members arrested Sabira Nazmul, a BNP leader and former chairman of Jashore's Jhikargachha upazila, in Ghop area of Jashore town early today.

Sabira, 45, is the joint general secretary of BNP's Jhikargachha unit.

Company Commander of Rab-6 Jashore camp Mohammad Saqib Hossain said Sabira was arrested in a case filed with Jhikargachha Police Station on October 31 on charges of carrying out sabotage activities.

She was absconding since then, he said.

Sabira is also accused in a number of cases filed with Jhikargachha Police Station over sabotage, Rab sources said.

She will be produced before court later in the day.