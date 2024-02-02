Jhenidah-1: Gazette declaring Hye as MP stayed

The High Court yesterday stayed for two months the Election Commission's gazette declaring Awami League candidate Md Abdul Hye, an elected member of parliament from Jhenidah-1.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman issued the order following a petition filed by independent candidate Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, Abdul Hye's rival in the polls.

Nazrul, in the petition, alleged that Hye resorted to irregularities in the January 7 national election.

The court also issued a summons notice on the respondents including the EC and Hye, said petitioner's lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman.

He said Hye now cannot function as a lawmaker following the HC order.

Mujibur said his client has submitted documents on the irregularities including election officials' stuffing ballots in the election on Hye's behalf. In the election, Hye got 94,379 votes and Nazrul secured 80,547 votes.