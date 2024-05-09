Jhenaidah-1 by-election on June 5

The Supreme Court yesterday cleared the way for the Election Commission to hold the by-elections to Jhenaidah-1 constituency, which was scheduled to be held on June 5.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim halted a High Court order that stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to the constituency.

He passed the stay order following a petition filed by Awami League candidate Md Nayeb Ali Joardar, challenging the HC stay order.

On May 6, the HC stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

The HC bench came up with the order after Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, an independent candidate who got the second highest votes in the January 7 national election, filed a petition.

In the election, AL candidate Md Abdul Hye was declared winner. After his death in March, the constituency felt vacant.

On April 23, the EC declared schedule for holding the by-election on June 5. In the national election, Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul 80,547 votes.