Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:08 AM

Bangladesh

Jhenaidah-1 by-election on June 5

Staff Correspondent
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:08 AM

The Supreme Court yesterday cleared the way for the Election Commission to hold the by-elections to Jhenaidah-1 constituency, which was scheduled to be held on June 5.

Chamber judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim halted a High Court order that stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to the constituency.

He passed the stay order following a petition filed by Awami League candidate Md Nayeb Ali Joardar, challenging the HC stay order.

On May 6, the HC stayed for 21 days the process of holding the by-polls to Jhenaidah-1 constituency.

The HC bench came up with the order after Nazrul Islam Dulal Biswas, an independent candidate who got the second highest votes in the January 7 national election, filed a petition.

In the election, AL candidate Md Abdul Hye was declared winner. After his death in March, the constituency felt vacant.

On April 23, the EC declared schedule for holding the by-election on June 5. In the national election, Hye got 94,379 and Nazrul 80,547 votes.

|বাংলাদেশ

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে প্রভাব ফেলতে পারে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাতের আশঙ্কার বিষয়ে সব মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগকে নির্দেশনা দেওয়া হয়েছে বলেও জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রাণহানি নেই নির্বাচনে, এটাকে শান্তিপূর্ণই বলতে হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
