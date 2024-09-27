JETnet-BD launched to promote just energy transition

Network comprises experts, CSO, green activists, dev partners, media

The largest energy network in Bangladesh, Just Energy Transition Network Bangladesh (JETnet-BD), has been launched to promote a sustainable and just energy transition in the country.

The network, comprising over 70 civil society organisations (CSOs), local and international development bodies, energy experts, environmentalists, and media representatives, was formally introduced at a discussion programme titled "From Ask to Reality: Shaping the Energy Future" held at a hotel in Gulshan yesterday. A 23-member advisory panel has been formed to guide the network.

Key advisers include Prof Mohammad Tamim, dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Materials Engineering at BUET; former BUET Prof Ijaz Hossain; Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue; and Shafiqul Alam, lead energy analyst at Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis.

JETnet-BD aims to focus on energy governance, promoting green and affordable energy, creating green jobs, increasing women's participation in the transition, improving energy efficiency, and conserving energy. The network will also work to protect the environment and local communities, as well as strengthen regional cooperation on these issues.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, manager of the Just Energy Transition (JET) team at ActionAid Bangladesh, outlined the network's goals and the necessity of a collective effort towards a renewable energy future.

Prof Mohammad Tamim emphasised the importance of government transparency and accountability in the energy sector, citing the home solar system's decline due to the previous government's political drive for 100 percent electrification.

Shafiqul Alam of IEEFA pointed out the need to expedite the potential of rooftop solar power in industries and commercial buildings.

He urged for lower import duties on high-quality solar accessories, favourable financing, and stronger support from the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority.

Khondaker Golam Moazzem from CPD highlighted the importance of phasing out coal-based power plants and creating a detailed action plan for building a renewable energy-dependent supply chain.

World Bank senior energy specialist Mbuso Gwafila recommended focusing more on biogas and biomass-based electricity.

Prof Khasru Mohammad Selim from Independent University stressed the need for local-level technological innovations, such as electric rickshaw charging stations and solar microgrids, with women and youth involvement.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, expressed hope that JETnet-BD would help achieve a 100 percent renewable energy transition.