JCD's DU unit condemns protest against its poster campaign on campus

The Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) condemned the demonstrations that took place on campus last night, where students protested the political activities of the BNP-affiliated student body.

Ganesh Chandra Roy Shahosh, president of JCD's Dhaka University unit, said, "We welcome political criticism and debate in democratic Bangladesh, but we cannot accept the protest as a 'democratic criticism' because it did not follow democratic processes."

Last night, a section of students staged a protest rally on campus, voicing opposition to the JCD putting up posters across the campus, as well as its political activities.

The protest happened in the wake of Chhatra Dal's campaign to mark "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".

Posters featuring BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman were affixed to the walls of several university halls, including those at DU, sparking intense debate on social media, with both supporters and critics engaging in heated discussions throughout the day.

The JCD's DU president emphasised that the protest was not a democratic form of criticism, as it lacked a constructive, democratic approach.

He said, "It could have been an online discussion among students about the posters and how we could make them more attractive and acceptable."

The JCD leader also claimed that some of their members, including female activists, faced online harassment and threats.

"Raising the issue in this way and using muscle power is not a democratic approach," said Ganesh Chandra Roy. "This kind of political activity reminds us of the trauma of the fascist regime."