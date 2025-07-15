JCD protests mob incitement by ‘secret group’

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), a BNP-backed student body, demonstrated across the country yesterday, protesting the activities of a "long-operating underground group" and their attempt to incite mobs, disrupt academic environments, and worsen the law and order situation in educational institutions.

In Dhaka, as part of the central programme, thousands of JCD activists blocked the Shahbagh intersection, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Many commuters were forced to walk to their destinations.

Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said the roads were blocked around 4:45pm, and the blockade ended around 5:30pm.

Based on their previously announced schedule, JCD activists began gathering in the Nayapaltan area in the afternoon. Later they marched towards Shahbagh via Jatiya Press Club, according to witnesses.

JCD General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir alleged that a particular student organisation, which has long engaged in "covert operations", is trying to disrupt the academic atmosphere.

He said although several murders occurred in the past week, the "secretive organisation" remained silent on those but was trying to mislead general students over the Mitford incident.

"They are even spreading propaganda using the name of BNP's acting chairman," Nasir alleged.

He said the protest was held to resist these activities and clarify the stance of JCD. "But we have no intention of creating any sort of unrest," he added.

In Manikganj, the district unit of JCD brought out a procession from the Law College premises around noon.

At the rally, Manikganj JCD President Abdul Khalek Shuvo said, "We are on the streets to counter the conspiracy against students. Innocent students are being used to form mobs and destabilise educational institutions."

In Pirojpur, the JCD district unit brought out a procession to resist "conspiracy and propaganda" against BNP.

The march began in front of the district stadium and ended with a rally at the Gopal Krishna Town Club premises.

Similar protests took place in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Bogura, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla, Habiganj, Satkhira, Gaibandha, Jashore, Cox's Bazar, Shariatpur, Mymensingh, and other districts.