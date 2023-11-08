JCD leader held over Oct 28 constable murder

Police yesterday arrested the prime suspect in the murder of constable Amirul Islam Parvez during a clash between BNP men and law enforcers on October 28.

Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, was arrested from Mohakhali area, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

Speaking at a press conference at DMP media centre, he said Aman is the prime suspect in the murder case.

He led the attack on police in Fakirerpool area, leaving Amirul dead.

Describing the attack, Asaduzzaman said a group led by Aman attacked police and threw brickbats at them.

At one stage, police entered a nearby building where Aman and others attacked the law enforcers. After going back outside, constable Amirul suffered head injuries when being hit by brickbats and he fell on the road, he said.

The attackers then beat up the injured constable and also hit him with sharp weapons, Asaduzzaman said.

Police are trying to arrest Aman's accomplices, he said.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit officials said there was a directive upon the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and activist to break the morale of police by creating an unstable environment on October 28.

In line with that directive, Aman along with a large group took up position with an intention to create chaos, they said.

He also received instructions to attack police and kill them, the officials said.

That's why Amirul was brutally killed, they said.

The arrestee sent the picture to the high command after implementing the instructions, they said.

He also posted a picture on his Facebook with a stick after the murder, a Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit official said.