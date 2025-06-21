JCD activist dies after being shot in Narsingdi factional clash

A 26-year-old activist of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) died today after suffering bullet injuries during an internal clash between factions of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the JCD in Narsingdi's Palash upazila.

The activist, identified as Ismail Hossain, was undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital when he died around 2:00pm, confirmed his father.

Palash Thana JCD Member Secretary Mostafizur Rahman Papon said, "Ismail was a dedicated activist of our organisation. On June 15, during a peaceful rally at the Palash Bus Stand area, supporters of district BNP's Joint Organising Secretary Fazlul Kabir Jewel attacked and opened fire. Ismail was shot and died today. We strongly condemn this incident and demand swift justice."

A case was filed following the incident at Palash Police Station by Siam Mia, joint convener of Ghorashal Municipality JCD.

Jewel was named as the prime accused along with eight others, and 40-50 unnamed individuals.

In response, Jewel's supporters had also filed a counter-case.

On Thursday morning, police arrested BNP leader Jewel from a private hospital in Dhaka in connection with the case.

Md Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Palash Police Station said, "We've been informed about Ismail Hossain's death. However, we haven't received any official confirmation from the hospital. Legal procedures will be taken once it is officially confirmed."