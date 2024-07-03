Javed Muneer re-elected NSU trustee board chair

Javed Muneer Ahmad has been re-elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of North South University Trust for 2024-2025.

This announcement was made during the 13th annual general meeting of the NSU Trust on 30 June, said a press release.

This marks Ahmad's second term as chairman.

A founding member of NSU, Ahmad's first tenure as chairman was for 2023-24.

Ahmad, the founding managing director of Aprosoft Consulting and Training Corp Ltd, has over 35 years of experience in the IT industry.

Ahmad also served on the boards of federally regulated non-profit organisations in the US for over 25 years, the press release added.