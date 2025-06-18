Jashore SI suspended over bribe allegation

A sub-inspector of Jashore's Chowgacha Police Station has been suspended over allegations of taking a bribe in exchange for releasing a detainee in a case over the elopement of two teenagers.

As per the order from Superintendent of Jashore police Rowshan Jahan, SI Ashraf Hossain was suspended on Monday night following a departmental inquiry.

Officer-in-Charge of Chowgacha Police Station Anwar Hossain confirmed the matter yesterday, saying SI Ashraf was initially withdrawn and attached to the district police lines earlier the same day.

He said the incident dates back to November 11, 2024, when a teenage boy from Phulsara village, allegedly eloped with a female classmate.

The girl's father sought police assistance, and when they failed to locate them, police reportedly detained the boy's father and kept him at the police station for two days.

Later, the teenagers were found with the help of locals and both families reached a mutual settlement, the OC said.

However, SI Ashraf allegedly refused to release the father without payment and eventually freed him after accepting a bribe of Tk 30,000, the police official added.

Ashraf is also facing allegations of misconduct in a separate incident on April 5 this year.

According to police, he detained three individuals -- two alleged buyers and one suspected seller -- from Mosiurnagar Bazar area for possession of 10 yaba pills.

While the buyers were shown arrested formally, the yaba trader was reportedly released in exchange for a bribe.

OC Anwar said preliminary findings confirmed breaches of discipline.

"There is evidence of misconduct. That's why we took disciplinary steps," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Noor-e-Alam Siddiqui said, "Serious allegations were raised against SI Ashraf Hossain. He was initially withdrawn for breaching departmental discipline and has now been suspended. A full investigation is underway."