Jashore killing grounds in utter neglect

Over a dozen killing grounds and mass graves in Jashore, where hundreds of Bangalees were massacred by Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War, are heading towards virtual obliteration.

Besides, the memorials built on the killing fields are lying in a state of neglect.

There are at least 50 killing fields found in Jashore -- including Shankarpur Raipara, Birampur, Dhopakhola, Khyertala, Horticulture Centre, Jashore General Hospital, Kotwali Thana Chattar, Bakchar, Baptist Church, Rupdia, Railway Station Madrasa, and Chougachha Dak Bungalow.

However, except for the occasions of Independence Day, Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day, these memorials and killing fields hardly see any care and maintenance.

During the Liberation War in 1971, the Pakistani forces and their allies carried out brutal attacks across entire Jashore district, killing hundreds of innocent civilians, freedom fighters and intellectuals, and burying them en masse in these killing fields.

According to eyewitnesses' accounts, apart from the people from different areas of Jashore, many were brought to the Raipara killing ground by train to be tortured and killed by the Pakistani forces.

At that time, the area was a deserted location surrounded by forests.

After the country became independent, thousands of bones and skeletons were recovered from this killing field.

Many freedom loving Bangalees were also killed in Natbar Babu's bamboo plantation in Bakchar area. Massacres were also carried out by the Pakistani forces in Birampur.

Ali Hossain Moni, deputy commander of the freedom fighters in Jashore area, said the killing fields in Bakchar, Kotwali Thana and Railway Station Madrasa areas have been somewhat maintained as these are protected areas.

However, there is no initiative to preserve the other killing grounds in Jashore, he said.

Many houses are being built on the killing fields, as a result, the evidence of massacre are disappearing, he added.

Rabiul Alam, deputy commander of the Mujib Bahini in Greater Jashore District (Jashore, Jhenidah, Magura and Narail) during the Liberation War, demanded that the authorities concerned take steps to preserve these killing fields.

Contacted, Mohammad Abraul Hasan Majumdar, deputy commissioner of Jashore, said they have written to the ministry concerned for preserving the killing fields.

"If we get the necessary funding, we will start working to construct war memorials and beautify the areas. For the time being, we are trying to clean up the areas on behalf of the district administration," he added.