Jashore-Khulna: Opening of train services postponed

Although commuter train services on Jashore-Khulna-Mongla route was supposed to start from January 1, it has been postponed due to the incompletion of construction work on the rail tracks.

Asim Kumar Talukdar, general manager of Railway Western Zone, said, "Trains on the route are not operating from today. Some works on the rail line remain incomplete. The contractor firm has not handed over the rail line to the railway authorities yet while a new date for opening the train service is yet to be fixed."

Md Arifuzzman, projector director of Khulna-Mongla Rail Line Construction Project, said the new date for opening the train services will be set upon completion of the remaining work.

Earlier, the authorities concerned set January 1 to begin the train services on the route with three pairs of commuter trains.

According to Bangladesh Railway, two pairs of trains will run between Jashore and Mongla, while one pair will operate between Khulna and Jashore.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the rail line on November 1 last year.