Jashore highway: HC issues status quo on cutting trees

The High Court yesterday issued a status quo on the cutting of trees on the roadsides in the proposed six-lane Jashore-Narail highway.

The court, however, said the status quo order will be cancelled after the tender for constructing the six-lane Jashore-Narail road project is floated.

The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the order following a petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking necessary directives.

Petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that the Jashore-Narail six-lane road development project has been taken up by the government.

But till now, no tender has been called for the construction of the road. Despite this, hundreds of trees are being cut on both sides of the road.

He said it is necessary to stop cutting the trees due to the extreme heat.

It is possible to work on a six-lane road even if trees are preserved and people will be benefitted from it.

Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar opposed the petition saying that there is no law in the country which prohibits cutting of trees. If the cutting of trees in six-lane Jashore-Narail highway is stopped, the development work will be disrupted.

In response, Murshid told the court that according to media reports, Dhaka will be one of the top hot cities in 2030. So, unless measures are taken now to save the trees, it will not be possible to mitigate the sufferings of people, he said.