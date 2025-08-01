Jashore flooded after heavy rainfall

Aman seedbeds and vegetable crops destroyed

Relentless rainfall over the past two days has left most parts of Jashore town and its outskirts submerged, damaging vegetable crops and Aman paddy seedbeds across 1,759 hectares of land.

In the last two days, 78mm rainfall was recorded in Jashore, according to the meteorological office at Jashore's Birshreshtha Matiur Rahman Airport.

Additionally, 25mm rainfall was recorded between 6:00am and 6:00pm on Wednesday while 53 mm of rainfall was recorded from 6:00am to 6:00pm yesterday.

Many areas including Shah Abdul Karim Road, Stadiumpara, Pirtala, Narikelbaria, Shankarpur, Phayara Saheb Mor to Pipe Patti, Bezpara Chinamor, Bezpara Dhal, Police Lines, Rail Gate, Missionpara, Rail Station, Chachra Para, Tikapara, Palbari, TIC Clinic Mor, Puratan Kasba, Churamankathi, Airport Road, and Stationpara went under the water due to the incessant rain.

A resident of Shankarpur, Zaki Hossain, said, "It rained on Wednesday night, and there was water inside our homes in the morning. For the last two days, we've been in great distress."

Amin Uddin, a farmer in the area, said, "The fields are now submerged, and all the crops and vegetables have been destroyed. Most of the fields are completely ruined."

Kamal Hossain, assistant engineer of Jashore Municipality Council, said, "Due to continuous rain, most of the areas in the town have been inundated. All measures have been taken to drain the water. The drains of the town are being cleaned quickly. I hope the water will recede soon."

Jashore District Agriculture Officer Razia Sultana said a total of 209 hectares of vegetables have been completely damaged in Jashore Sadar Upazila.

Samaresh Biswas, additional deputy director of the department, said, "Aman seedbeds were prepared on approximately 13,000 hectares. Of these, around 1,550 hectares have been completely submerged and destroyed. The remaining seedbeds have suffered partial damage, and efforts are underway to assess the extent of the loss. We are taking preparation to provide assistance to affected farmers."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have already begun distribution of alternative seeds and necessary support to the affected farmers. Final damage assessment will be completed soon," he added.

According to data of the Department of Agricultural Extension, about 1,550 hectares of seedbeds have been entirely destroyed in 15 upazilas of Jashore district.