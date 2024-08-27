Jashore AL leader, son sued

A businessman in Jashore filed a case against Jashore district Awami League President Shahidul Islam Milan and his son Sunday night, accusing them of leading a violent attack on his home on June 27.

In the case filed with Kotwali Police Station, the businessman, Asaduzzaman, said Milan and his son Samir Islam Piyas looted and vandalised his house in Hamidpur village. In addition, the case also accuses 150 to 200 unnamed individuals.

According to the case statement, a group of 150 to 200 armed men, allegedly under the leadership of Milan and Piyas, arrived at his home in a microbus, private car, and several motorcycles around 12:30pm on June 27.

The attackers, carrying firearms and other weapons, came with an excavator and seven tractor-trolleys. They rounded up Asaduzzaman and his family members at gunpoint.

They first beat up Asaduzzaman, seizing his mobile phone, and then assaulted his two sons, confiscating and destroying their mobile phones as well. The attackers then entered the house, vandalising it with hockey sticks.

The assailants reportedly broke into the Almira (wardrobe), stealing Tk 10 lakh in cash and 30 pieces of gold jewellery valued at approximately Tk 30 lakh. They also stole other valuables worth over Tk 10 lakh, according to the case statement.

Asaduzzaman said he and his family have been living at the property since 1993.

He said he is in possession of all valid documents proving ownership.

However, he alleged that Milan has long been demanding possession of the property, claiming it belongs to his brother-in-law, Nurul Islam, without providing any legal documents or proof.

The case was filed following orders from the High Court.

Asaduzzaman had previously attempted to file the case at the police station, but the police refused to accept it, said Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak.

The High Court later ordered the police to take legal action regarding the matter, the OC added.