Jashim Uddin new foreign secretary

The government has appointed Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin as the 27th foreign secretary of Bangladesh, succeeding Masud Bin Momen.

Immediately before this, he was Bangladesh ambassador to China with concurrent accreditation to Mongolia.

Jashim Uddin joined Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1994. He belongs to the 13th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) Cadre.

Jashim also served as ambassador to Qatar from 2020 to 2022 and to Greece with concurrent accreditation to Malta and Armenia from 2015 to 2020.