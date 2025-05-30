Japan reiterates full support to CA's reform initiatives

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru today reiterated his country's full support to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in its nation-building efforts, reform initiatives, and endeavour towards a peaceful transition in Bangladesh.

He expressed his reassurance at a meeting with the Bangladesh chief adviser at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Tokyo this morning, said a Japan-Bangladesh joint press release.

Recalling the long-standing friendship since Bangladesh's independence, both sides reaffirmed their commitments to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also reiterated their shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) to ensure peace, stability and shared prosperity for all.

The two leaders discussed international and regional issues as well, reaffirming their commitments to enhance cooperation for ensuring peace and stability in the region and beyond, upholding the principles of the United Nations charter.

They also assured their support to multilateralism and democracy.

During the meeting, they held in-depth discussion on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest in a candid manner, the press release said.

Prof Yunus expressed his gratitude to the Japan government for its continued support to foster sustainable economic growth and development in Bangladesh in advancing Japan-Bangladesh bilateral relations, especially for the projects under the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) Initiative, including Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative (MIDI).

In this regard, both sides welcomed the signing of the Exchange of Notes for a loan for Economic Reform and Strengthening Climate Change Resilience, and a loan for the Construction of Dual Gauge Double Line between Joydebpur-Ishurdi Section.

Both sides also welcomed the signing of MoUs and MoC including ones on One Stop Service (OSS) system in BIDA, installation of pre-paid gas meter, setting up factory for battery-run cycles, launching a pilot project for information security, and land agreements with the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), to promote Japanese investment in Bangladesh.

They underscored the importance of concluding the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in mutually beneficial way and instructed their respective ministries and negotiating teams to accelerate negotiations to reach an agreement at the earliest possible time.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen political and security cooperation, including early delivery of five patrol boats to Bangladesh Navy under Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA).

They welcomed that the two governments agreed in principle on the agreement concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed their hope for early conclusion of the agreement.

Both sides discussed ways to promote people-to-people exchanges, including skilled human resources, and concurred in strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

In this regard, Prof Yunus thanked Ishiba Shigeru for Japan's continued support in Bangladesh's human resource development including the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship.

The Japanese prime minister commended Bangladesh for temporarily sheltering the forcibly displaced persons from Rakhine State of Myanmar, and extending continued humanitarian assistance to them.

Prof Yunus appreciated Japan's humanitarian assistance for these forcibly displaced persons, including those in Bhasan Char.

Japan reaffirmed its sustained efforts on this issue.

Both sides shared the view that a sustainable, safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation of the displaced persons to Myanmar is the ultimate solution to this crisis for peace and stability across the region.

Both sides also recognised the importance of sincere dialogue among all relevant stakeholders to resolve the crisis.

Prof Yunus expressed sincere appreciation to Ishiba Shigeru and the people of Japan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation, and invited the Japanese premier to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.