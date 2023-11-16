Japan-IMF Scholarship: Bangladesh among top 10 recipient countries

Bangladesh has been one of the top 10 countries that received the Japan-IMF Scholarship Program for Asia, a scholarship for young policymakers from Asia-Pacific economies to pursue graduate degrees in Japan.

Of the South Asian countries, Bangladesh received the highest number of scholarships.

As the programme marked its 30th anniversary this year since its launch in 1993, the Japan government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) jointly disclosed the figure during a ceremony in Tokyo today.

Among the 24 countries receiving a total of 967 scholarships, Bangladesh received 50 scholarships over the period which made the country 10th in getting the number of scholarships.

With 103 scholarships, Uzbekistan is the top country followed by China and Vietnam's 102, and Myanmar's 85 scholarships.

Among the South Asian countries, India got 24 scholarships, Nepal 19, Bhutan and Sri Lanka eight, and Maldives received seven scholarships.

The Japan-IMF Scholarship Program for Asia celebrates its milestone with the JISPA family who are now contributing to policymaking in their own countries across the region.

"The greatest investment we can make is in the next generation of leaders. JISPA has been at the forefront," says IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in her video message.

"With over 950 scholarship recipients from 24 countries, JISPA scholars are building Asia's bright future."

JISPA was originally established to help 11 transitional economies in Asia to study a market-based economy by offering a non-degree graduate programme after the collapse of Soviet Union.

It has since evolved to offer full-fledged scholarships to those who pursue master's and PhD degrees in macroeconomics from the entire region.

JISPA scholars collectively have made a foundation for regional collaboration to safeguard financial stability.

JISPA could not have met this milestone without unwavering support from economic agencies in the region, partner universities in Japan, and its donor, the Government of Japan.

"Since its inception in 1993, Japan has been supporting this training programme and contributed to the development of future leaders in the Asia-Pacific region," said Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki.

"We sincerely hope that the JISPA graduates will continue to play a critical role in promoting economic development in the region."

The scholarship programme is administered by the IMF Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Tokyo.