Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, will be celebrated across the country today with due religious fervour and gaiety.

According to Hindu mythology, Sri Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra. It is believed that he incarnates in every age to protect the virtuous from the wicked and to establish truth, justice, and beauty in society.

The festival is usually observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Temples, religious organisations, and various institutions have drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the occasion. National dailies will publish special articles, while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, and private TV and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting different aspects of the life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.

Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee has decided to observe the occasion centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple.

The programmes include Geeta Joggo at 8:00am at Dhakeshwari temple. A Janmashtami procession will be brought out at 3:00pm from city's Palashi intersection.

The Geeta Joggo at the Dhakeshwari National Temple premises will be conducted by Shankar Math and Mission from Sitakunda, Chattogram.

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman will inaugurate the Janmashtami procession, which will also be attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Bangladesh Army 9th Infantry Division GOC Major General Md Moin Khan, among others.

Parading through the streets in front of Jagannath Hall, Shaheed Minar, Doyel Chattar, High Court intersection, Banga Bazar and Golapshah Majar, the procession will come to an end at Bahadur Shah Park.

On August 19, a discussion will be held on Janmastami at the Dhakeshwari National Temple.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar will attend the function as the chief guest.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) took a four-day programme from August 14 at Swamibagh Asram in the capital to mark the festival.

The programme includes recitation from Srimad Bhagavad Geeta, performance of devotional songs, vog arati, distribution of mahaprashad, discussion, and a cultural function.

The festival will also be celebrated in temples across the country with different programmes.