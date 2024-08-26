Janmashtami today

Janmashtami, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community commemorating the birth of Lord Sri Krishna, will be celebrated countrywide today with due religious fervour and gaiety.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu incarnated in this world as Sri Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day -- the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bangla month of Bhadra. Lord Vishnu has taken on mortal form through the ages to protect the good and pious from malevolent forces by establishing truth, justice, and beauty in society.

Sri Krishna's birth is usually observed on the eighth day (ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Shraban or Bhadra.

The day of Janmashtami is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

Temples and religious organisations and institutions have also chalked out programmes to celebrate Janmashtami festival.

National dailies will publish special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, other private TV channels, and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting various aspects of the life and philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee have programmes to be observed centrally at Dhakeshwari National Temple here.

The programmes include Geeta Joggo at 8:00am at Dhakeshwari National Temple to seek blessings for the country and the nation.